Trump Unconventionally Taps Caine for Top Military Position Amid Controversy

Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Dan 'Razin' Caine, chosen by President Donald Trump to become the highest-ranking military officer, addressed concerns from lawmakers on Tuesday about his potential political influence, assuring them of his independence. His nomination follows a controversial Pentagon shake-up by Trump.

In February, Trump removed Air Force General C.Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appointing Caine as his successor. Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono raised concerns about Caine being a 'yes man' to Trump during his confirmation hearing.

Caine's unconventional background and need for a presidential waiver have sparked scrutiny. His military and political stances, including agreement with Trump on Iran, are expected to be probed by lawmakers as the slim Republican majority seeks to confirm him with limited dissent.

