Trump Unconventionally Taps Caine for Top Military Position Amid Controversy
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Dan 'Razin' Caine, nominated by Donald Trump as the highest-ranking military officer, seeks to assure lawmakers of his independence from politics amid concerns of being a 'yes man.' Caine, needing a presidential waiver, prepares for a pivotal confirmation hearing.
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General Dan 'Razin' Caine, chosen by President Donald Trump to become the highest-ranking military officer, addressed concerns from lawmakers on Tuesday about his potential political influence, assuring them of his independence. His nomination follows a controversial Pentagon shake-up by Trump.
In February, Trump removed Air Force General C.Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appointing Caine as his successor. Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono raised concerns about Caine being a 'yes man' to Trump during his confirmation hearing.
Caine's unconventional background and need for a presidential waiver have sparked scrutiny. His military and political stances, including agreement with Trump on Iran, are expected to be probed by lawmakers as the slim Republican majority seeks to confirm him with limited dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
