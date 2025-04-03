Left Menu

Senegal's Parliament Revises Controversial Amnesty Law Amidst Protests

Senegal's parliament revised an amnesty law covering 2021-24 protests, enabling prosecutions for serious crimes like murder. The law, initially passed in March 2024 under former President Macky Sall, offered amnesty for offenses during demonstrations against Sall's governance. The revisions aim to hold perpetrators accountable, while opposition views it as biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal's parliament has revised an amnesty law initially enacted in 2024, opening doors for prosecution over severe offenses like murder, torture, and forced disappearance that occurred during the 2021-24 protests.

The original law, passed under former President Macky Sall, was designed to offer amnesty to security forces and protesters amid violent clashes. However, its passage faced heavy criticism for denying justice to the families of the victims.

The revised law, passed with a vote of 126-20, aims to ensure accountability for serious crimes. Nonetheless, opposition leaders argue that the amendments still shield protesters, making it an unfair and biased legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

