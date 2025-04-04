Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Pasmanda Muslims Amid Controversy

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed in India's Rajya Sabha, aims to benefit Pasmanda Muslims. While praised by the Dara Shikoh Foundation, opposition critics like Congress chiefs argue it targets specific communities negatively. Union Minister Rijiju asserts the act's benefits but opponents challenge the government's motives amid mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:11 IST
Dara Shikoh Foundation President Mohammad Amir Rashid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rajya Sabha has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a move celebrated by the Dara Shikoh Foundation with festivities, as they believe it will aid the development of Pasmanda Muslims. Foundation President Mohammad Amir Rashid expressed optimism about the bill's potential to improve conditions for 'poor and Pasmanda' Muslims.

This legislative development, however, has sparked controversy. Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the government's approach, accusing them of a 'negative stand' against the bill. Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan added that the amendment targets specific communities and is 'unfortunate.'

In contrast, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the bill's benefits for millions within the Muslim community, highlighting its incorporation of several Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations. Renamed the UMEED Bill, the legislation seeks to reform the 1995 Waqf Act to enhance the management of waqf properties through improved administration and technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

