Mass Protests Erupt Across Nations: Opposition to Trump's Overhaul Grows

In a sweeping display of dissent, thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., and cities nationwide to oppose President Donald Trump and business magnate Elon Musk's efforts to remodel governmental structures. Organizers staged over 1,200 demonstrations on a gloomy Saturday, marking a significant day of resistance.

Activists from 150 groups united in a collaborative protest campaign that extended to all 50 U.S. states plus Canada and Mexico, challenging Trump's controversial policies on immigration, economic tariffs, and education. Concerns over the administration's sweeping changes were highlighted by notable public figures on stage.

While Trump played golf in Florida, his musings on governance and trade sent ripples through financial markets. Meanwhile, concerns about Social Security cuts fueled further rallies, underscoring public fears of systemic dismantling for political gain. The unprecedented scale of protests reflects wide-ranging public unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)