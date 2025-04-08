Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over School Jobs Scandal
Opposition parties in West Bengal, including BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, demand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation after the Supreme Court nullified over 25,000 school jobs, citing a tainted recruitment process. Protests in Kolkata and Howrah involved road blockades and heated confrontations with police.
In a dramatic turn of events, West Bengal's political landscape was rocked by widespread protests from opposition parties, including the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress, who took to the streets on Tuesday.
Demonstrations erupted across Kolkata and Howrah, as party workers demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation following the Supreme Court's annulment of over 25,000 school jobs. The court ruling labeled the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process as 'vitiated and tainted,' exposing serious flaws in the selection process.
Despite heavy police presence and attempts to maintain order, the protests saw activists blocking major roads, burning tyres, and clashing with law enforcement, causing significant traffic disruptions across the cities, yet remaining largely peaceful.
