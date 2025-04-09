Left Menu

Extradition Triumph: Tahawwur Rana to Face Justice in India

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar commends Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India as a major triumph. The accused, tied to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is set to face trial following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision. The case, originally lodged by NIA, awaits further developments on local custody procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:39 IST
Extradition Triumph: Tahawwur Rana to Face Justice in India
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has applauded the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to India. He hailed this as a 'big win' for the country, underscoring the necessity of bringing those responsible for the attack on India's financial hub to justice.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea to halt his extradition, a critical juncture paving the way for his trial in India. Rana had submitted an emergency application to Chief Justice Roberts seeking intervention, but on April 7, the court dismissed his request.

The National Investigation Agency originally lodged a case against Rana in Delhi, citing his involvement in the deadly attacks that killed over 160 people. While the extradition process is ongoing, it's yet uncertain whether Mumbai Police can obtain custody for further probing related to local investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025