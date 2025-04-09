Extradition Triumph: Tahawwur Rana to Face Justice in India

In a significant development, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has applauded the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to India. He hailed this as a 'big win' for the country, underscoring the necessity of bringing those responsible for the attack on India's financial hub to justice.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea to halt his extradition, a critical juncture paving the way for his trial in India. Rana had submitted an emergency application to Chief Justice Roberts seeking intervention, but on April 7, the court dismissed his request.

The National Investigation Agency originally lodged a case against Rana in Delhi, citing his involvement in the deadly attacks that killed over 160 people. While the extradition process is ongoing, it's yet uncertain whether Mumbai Police can obtain custody for further probing related to local investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)