Congress Leader Files FIR Against Ramdev Over 'Sharbat Jihad' Controversy

In a significant political move, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lodged a formal police complaint against renowned Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday. Singh accused Ramdev of spreading religious hatred through a controversial statement termed as 'sharbat jihad'.

The Rajya Sabha member stepped into the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal, demanding immediate registration of an FIR under sections 196 (1) (a) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita as well as the Information Technology Act. His accusations centered around a video allegedly released via Ramdev's X account, intended to incite religious sentiments for boosting sales of Patanjali Ayurved's products.

Singh claimed that Ramdev's marketing strategy for Patanjali's Gulab Sharbat involved derogatory references to other brands, notably remarking on how competing products fund madrasas and mosques, dubbing it 'sharbat jihad'. Singh hinted at legal actions should the FIR not materialize within the week, as police investigate the complaint.

