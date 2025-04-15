Left Menu

Congress Leader Files FIR Against Ramdev Over 'Sharbat Jihad' Controversy

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed a police complaint against Yoga guru Ramdev, alleging his 'sharbat jihad' remarks spread religious hatred. Singh accused Ramdev of using such comments to boost Patanjali Ayurved's product sales. The complaint is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:48 IST
Congress Leader Files FIR Against Ramdev Over 'Sharbat Jihad' Controversy
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lodged a formal police complaint against renowned Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday. Singh accused Ramdev of spreading religious hatred through a controversial statement termed as 'sharbat jihad'.

The Rajya Sabha member stepped into the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal, demanding immediate registration of an FIR under sections 196 (1) (a) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita as well as the Information Technology Act. His accusations centered around a video allegedly released via Ramdev's X account, intended to incite religious sentiments for boosting sales of Patanjali Ayurved's products.

Singh claimed that Ramdev's marketing strategy for Patanjali's Gulab Sharbat involved derogatory references to other brands, notably remarking on how competing products fund madrasas and mosques, dubbing it 'sharbat jihad'. Singh hinted at legal actions should the FIR not materialize within the week, as police investigate the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025