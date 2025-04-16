Trump's Controversial Plans Stir Legal and Political Battles Across U.S.
The latest U.S. domestic news highlights President Donald Trump's controversial initiatives, including a self-deportation program for immigrants, threats to Harvard's tax status, and legal challenges against law firm DEI policies. Whistleblower claims regarding a cyber breach and high-profile investigations add to the political turmoil.
President Donald Trump has announced a novel self-deportation program, incentivizing immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally to voluntarily leave the country with financial stipends, in hopes of eventual legal reentry.
After a clash over demands for program changes, Trump threatened Harvard University's tax-exempt status, amidst broader tensions following campus protests on Palestinian issues.
In a week marked by political and legal tumult, significant developments include a Defense Department leak investigation, whistleblower cybersecurity allegations against Elon Musk's team, and a judge blocking Trump's order targeting law firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
