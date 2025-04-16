Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Protests Against ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case

Jharkhand Congress members rallied outside the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office to protest charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The move, led by state Congress leaders, decries the chargesheet as targeting the Gandhis, accusing the BJP of trying to quash dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration on Wednesday, Jharkhand Congress workers gathered outside the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office. Their protest aimed at voicing disapproval over the agency's chargesheet against prominent Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, linked to the National Herald case.

At the forefront of the protest, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and state in-charge K Raju criticized the actions of the BJP-led central government. They alleged that the moves were designed to intimidate the Gandhi family and Congress stalwarts.

The chargesheet, filed by the Enforcement Directorate on April 9, lists not only Sonia and Rahul Gandhi but also key Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused. Former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur condemned the action as an unsuccessful attempt by the BJP to silence Rahul Gandhi's voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

