Left Menu

Ukraine and US Near Groundbreaking Minerals Deal Amid Conflict

Ukraine and the US have made significant progress towards a new minerals deal, aimed at economic growth and military cost recovery. President Trump sees it as strategic for supporting Ukraine against Russia, while technical teams finalize a memorandum, sparking hopes for new investments in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:29 IST
Ukraine and US Near Groundbreaking Minerals Deal Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and the United States are on the verge of sealing a significant minerals deal, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The agreement, aimed at bolstering economic growth and addressing military expenditures, is expected to be formalized with a memorandum in the near future.

President Donald Trump, advocating for the bilateral minerals deal, underscores its potential to aid in the cessation of Ukraine's conflict with Russia while recuperating substantial U.S. military aid costs. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated Ukraine will not acknowledge past U.S. military aid as loans.

Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka indicated that although talks are advancing, a final document is not imminent. Reports suggest the U.S. has reduced its cost estimate for aid to Ukraine, and a more expansive minerals deal is proposed, lacking security guarantees but fostering economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025