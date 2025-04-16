Ukraine and US Near Groundbreaking Minerals Deal Amid Conflict
Ukraine and the US have made significant progress towards a new minerals deal, aimed at economic growth and military cost recovery. President Trump sees it as strategic for supporting Ukraine against Russia, while technical teams finalize a memorandum, sparking hopes for new investments in both nations.
Ukraine and the United States are on the verge of sealing a significant minerals deal, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The agreement, aimed at bolstering economic growth and addressing military expenditures, is expected to be formalized with a memorandum in the near future.
President Donald Trump, advocating for the bilateral minerals deal, underscores its potential to aid in the cessation of Ukraine's conflict with Russia while recuperating substantial U.S. military aid costs. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated Ukraine will not acknowledge past U.S. military aid as loans.
Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka indicated that although talks are advancing, a final document is not imminent. Reports suggest the U.S. has reduced its cost estimate for aid to Ukraine, and a more expansive minerals deal is proposed, lacking security guarantees but fostering economic opportunities.
