Trump Administration Navigates Unsteady Waters with Iran Nuclear Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is tackling a new challenge: curbing Iran's nuclear program. The administration plans a second round of talks with Iran in Rome amid low expectations for a swift breakthrough. The negotiations involve elements of a potential framework nuclear deal, while regional tensions remain high.

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking on the escalating challenge of curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, despite the complexities involved in such negotiations. A second round of talks is scheduled for Saturday in Rome. This move comes after years of hostility, including Trump's dismantling of a 2015 nuclear agreement and the imposition of severe sanctions on Iran.

Discussion of a potential framework nuclear deal remains in its early stages and revolves around the possibility of an interim agreement. Trump's threats of military action if negotiations fail have further strained the atmosphere in the Middle East. Leading the U.S. negotiation team is Steve Witkoff, who is closely aligned with Trump but lacks diplomatic experience.

Amid rising regional tensions, the stakes are high as both sides approach the talks cautiously. Iran remains wary of Trump's intentions and desires. The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for future U.S.-Iran relations and the broader geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

