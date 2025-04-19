Bengal Governor and NCW Call for Action Following Murshidabad Violence

West Bengal's Governor CV Ananda Bose visited areas impacted by the April 11 violence in Murshidabad, pledging to advocate for victims' demands with both state and central governments. His visit followed a trip to a relief camp in Malda district, where Bose engaged with families affected by the unrest.

Emphasizing the need for heightened security and response measures, Governor Bose assured reporters that he would continue dialogue with the victims to ensure their voices are heard. He has provided contact details for direct communication with his office, signaling an ongoing commitment to their concerns.

Additionally, the National Commission for Women, led by Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the violence-stricken region. Rahatkar expressed deep empathy for victims, particularly the family of a father and son killed during protests. The NCW plans to submit a comprehensive report to the government, highlighting the severe consequences of the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)