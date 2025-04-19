Left Menu

Bengal Governor and NCW Call for Action Following Murshidabad Violence

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and the National Commission for Women are addressing the aftermath of the April 11 violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Bose vows to communicate victims' demands to government authorities, while the NCW plans to present a report detailing the hardships faced by those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:00 IST
Bengal Governor and NCW Call for Action Following Murshidabad Violence
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Governor CV Ananda Bose visited areas impacted by the April 11 violence in Murshidabad, pledging to advocate for victims' demands with both state and central governments. His visit followed a trip to a relief camp in Malda district, where Bose engaged with families affected by the unrest.

Emphasizing the need for heightened security and response measures, Governor Bose assured reporters that he would continue dialogue with the victims to ensure their voices are heard. He has provided contact details for direct communication with his office, signaling an ongoing commitment to their concerns.

Additionally, the National Commission for Women, led by Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the violence-stricken region. Rahatkar expressed deep empathy for victims, particularly the family of a father and son killed during protests. The NCW plans to submit a comprehensive report to the government, highlighting the severe consequences of the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025