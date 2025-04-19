Left Menu

Governor Bose Assures Justice After Anti-Waqf Act Violence in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose met the family of two people killed during anti-Waqf Act protests in Murshidabad district, offering them support and pledging justice. Despite a plea from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to postpone, Bose continues to visit violence-impacted areas to address grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:45 IST
Governor Bose Assures Justice After Anti-Waqf Act Violence in West Bengal
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of deadly violence over anti-Waqf Act protests in Murshidabad district, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited grieving families, offering assurances of justice and support. Bose met with relatives of Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, who suffered fatal stab wounds in Shamsherganj.

Governor Bose, addressing media after meeting the family, confirmed considering their requests, including BSF deployments, and promised to discuss these with relevant authorities. Sharing the 'Peace Room' helpline, he assured victims of prompt action. Local residents in Dhulian Bazar area were encouraged to communicate directly for their grievances and justice.

Despite demonstrations in Betbona demanding audience, Bose returned to engage with protesters, calming tensions. His visit follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone, as violence from April 8-12 led to three deaths and over 274 arrests. Bose is committed to resolving issues across impacted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025