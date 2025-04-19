Governor Bose Assures Justice After Anti-Waqf Act Violence in West Bengal

In the wake of deadly violence over anti-Waqf Act protests in Murshidabad district, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited grieving families, offering assurances of justice and support. Bose met with relatives of Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, who suffered fatal stab wounds in Shamsherganj.

Governor Bose, addressing media after meeting the family, confirmed considering their requests, including BSF deployments, and promised to discuss these with relevant authorities. Sharing the 'Peace Room' helpline, he assured victims of prompt action. Local residents in Dhulian Bazar area were encouraged to communicate directly for their grievances and justice.

Despite demonstrations in Betbona demanding audience, Bose returned to engage with protesters, calming tensions. His visit follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone, as violence from April 8-12 led to three deaths and over 274 arrests. Bose is committed to resolving issues across impacted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)