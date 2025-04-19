Uddhav Thackeray Takes Stand Against Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has strongly opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a mandatory third language for students in classes 1 to 5. Addressing a rally of the party's workers' wing, he stated the move unjustly imposes a linguistic mandate on the state known for its Marathi heritage.

Thackeray accused the ruling BJP of attempting to sow division and pressure among the populace, professing his party's resistance to any enforced linguistic policies. He argued, 'We will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra,' emphasizing that voluntary adoption, rather than imposition, should guide language instruction in schools.

The former chief minister further critiqued the Waqf Amendment Act of 2025 for its non-Muslim board appointments and raised concerns about similar interventions in Hindu religious organizations. He cited these issues along with labor codes disputes as factors that allegedly led to his government's downfall, reinforcing his party's commitment to Marathi and regional interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)