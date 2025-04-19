Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Takes Stand Against Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), opposes Maharashtra's decision to make Hindi compulsory for young students, emphasizing the importance of Marathi culture. He accuses the ruling BJP of creating division and insists on Marathi pride. Thackeray also challenges the Waqf Amendment Act, citing concerns over non-Muslim appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:14 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Takes Stand Against Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra Schools
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has strongly opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a mandatory third language for students in classes 1 to 5. Addressing a rally of the party's workers' wing, he stated the move unjustly imposes a linguistic mandate on the state known for its Marathi heritage.

Thackeray accused the ruling BJP of attempting to sow division and pressure among the populace, professing his party's resistance to any enforced linguistic policies. He argued, 'We will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra,' emphasizing that voluntary adoption, rather than imposition, should guide language instruction in schools.

The former chief minister further critiqued the Waqf Amendment Act of 2025 for its non-Muslim board appointments and raised concerns about similar interventions in Hindu religious organizations. He cited these issues along with labor codes disputes as factors that allegedly led to his government's downfall, reinforcing his party's commitment to Marathi and regional interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025