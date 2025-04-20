Khandelwal Slams Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence Response
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticises West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's reaction to Murshidabad violence, accusing her of vote bank politics and neglecting Hindu community safety. Meanwhile, Banerjee calls for peace and accuses BJP and allies of seeking political gain from the unrest, stressing communal harmony.
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has taken a critical stance against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding her reaction to the recent violence in Murshidabad district. Khandelwal accused Banerjee of engaging in selective vote bank politics and expressed grave concern over the safety of the Hindu community within the state.
The West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, visited the scene of the violence to assess the situation firsthand. However, Khandelwal questioned the state government's response to the crisis. He highlighted a prevailing sense of insecurity among the Hindu population and questioned whether Banerjee would address their safety concerns adequately.
The unrest, which erupted on April 11, coincided with protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and resulted in three fatalities, numerous injuries, and significant property damage. The violence led to the displacement of several families, with many seeking refuge in Jharkhand's Pakur district or relief camps in Malda.
In the aftermath, Mamata Banerjee issued a public appeal imploring citizens to remain peaceful and united. She accused the BJP and its affiliates, including the RSS, of using the incident as a pretext to stir unrest for political advantage. Banerjee emphasized the need for communal harmony and reminded citizens of the government's swift response to maintain law and order.
In an open letter, Banerjee asserted that certain factions were exploiting the incident to promote a divisive agenda, while reiterating her administration's commitment to curbing communal strife. She noted the removal of two police officers-in-charge and ongoing investigations, underscoring her resolve to counter attempts to destabilize West Bengal for electoral gains.
