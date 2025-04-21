Left Menu

A Nation Mourns: Pope Francis' Legacy Awaits in Argentina

Pope Francis passed away at 88 in the Vatican. Born Jorge Bergoglio, the first Latin American pope was admired for focusing on the poor. Argentine President Javier Milei, despite previous disputes with Francis, expressed sorrow and praised the pope's spiritual leadership and cost-cutting initiatives.

Argentines gathered for Easter celebrations received a somber awakening on Monday with the news of Pope Francis' passing at 88 in the Vatican. Born Jorge Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, he was noted for his commitment to aiding the poor during his papacy.

While he never revisited Argentina as pope, Pope Francis' legacy resonated deeply in his homeland. President Javier Milei, known for his free-market stance and earlier criticisms of Francis, paid tribute to the pontiff's work in fostering inter-religious dialogue and spirituality.

Despite deep political differences, Milei expressed a personal connection to the late pope, stating it was an honor to know him. As Buenos Aires prepared a morning mass, citizens reflected on the enduring impact of their national hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)

