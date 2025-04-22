Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly as Slogan on Bag Heats Up One Nation, One Election Debate

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj's bag carrying the phrase 'National Herald Ki Loot' stirred controversy during a JPC meeting. This follows the ED's chargesheet against Congress leaders in a money laundering case. Congress accuses BJP of defamation tactics. Tensions further escalate with Priyanka Gandhi's related past actions.

22-04-2025
Political Sparks Fly as Slogan on Bag Heats Up One Nation, One Election Debate
In a striking display of political theatrics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj sparked controversy at a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on 'One Nation One Election' by carrying a bag emblazoned with 'National Herald Ki Loot'. The tactic came in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi regarding alleged money laundering linked to the National Herald.

Swaraj criticized the Congress, asserting, 'This is the first time that corruption has breached the media, the fourth pillar of democracy. The chargesheet exposes Congress's old antics, turning public institutions into tools for personal gain,' she told ANI. Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat countered by accusing BJP of a smear campaign, stating, 'Bansuri Swaraj should first clarify where this so-called loot occurred. The BJP is just deflecting from core issues.'

This heated exchange traces back to the ED's prosecution complaint against top Congress members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy, it implicates Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, and others. Meanwhile, past incidents like Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' bag, which invited BJP's criticism as 'Muslim appeasement', add to the simmering political tensions.

