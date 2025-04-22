Tragedy in Kashmir: Bengal IT Professional Among Victims of Terror Attack

In a shocking incident, West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas met with the grieving family of Bitan Adhikary, a 40-year-old IT professional from the state who lost his life in a terror attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally reached out to console the bereaved widow and assured swift action to return Adhikary's remains to Kolkata.

The gruesome attack, which is among the deadliest since 2019, claimed 26 lives, including tourists and locals, with fears of a rising death toll as many are critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)