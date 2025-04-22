Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: Bengal IT Professional Among Victims of Terror Attack

Aroop Biswas, a West Bengal minister, assures support for the family of Bitan Adhikary, an IT professional killed in a terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commits to repatriating his body. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, including foreigners and locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:18 IST
In a shocking incident, West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas met with the grieving family of Bitan Adhikary, a 40-year-old IT professional from the state who lost his life in a terror attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally reached out to console the bereaved widow and assured swift action to return Adhikary's remains to Kolkata.

The gruesome attack, which is among the deadliest since 2019, claimed 26 lives, including tourists and locals, with fears of a rising death toll as many are critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

