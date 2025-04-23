Mehbooba Mufti Leads March Against Kashmir Terror Attack

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has publicly apologized to the nation following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

Mufti organized a march in protest against Tuesday's attack at Baisaran meadows, describing it as one of the most heinous assaults on civilians in years.

Calling it a blow to 'Kashmiriyat,' she urged the central government to swiftly identify and punish the attackers, advocating for unity in a time of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)