Mehbooba Mufti Leads March Against Kashmir Terror Attack
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti apologized for a terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. Leading a protest march, she condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims' families, urging the government to apprehend the culprits swiftly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has publicly apologized to the nation following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.
Mufti organized a march in protest against Tuesday's attack at Baisaran meadows, describing it as one of the most heinous assaults on civilians in years.
Calling it a blow to 'Kashmiriyat,' she urged the central government to swiftly identify and punish the attackers, advocating for unity in a time of mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Kashmir
- terror attack
- PDP
- march
- protest
- Pahalgam
- civilians
- Kashmiriyat
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Microsoft Fires Employees Over AI Protest at 50th Anniversary Celebration
Europe's Hottest March: A Stark Climate Reminder
Karnataka Political Clash: Deputy CM Challenges BJP Amid Price Hike Protests
Delhi Education Minister Criticizes AAP's School Governance Amid Fee Hike Protests
Punjab's Bold March: A United Stand Against Drugs