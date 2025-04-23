Unity and Resilience in the Face of Terror

Maharashtra minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has called for unity in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.

Bawankule highlighted that Hindus were targeted to incite division and urged citizens and political parties to avoid politicising the tragedy.

The incident, marked as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, saw terrorists demanding victims to identify their religion. The BJP leader emphasizes support for state and central governments to ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)