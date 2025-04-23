Unity and Resilience in the Face of Terror
Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule urges unity after a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, targeting Hindu tourists to create division. The government promises justice for the victims' families and reaffirms its commitment to peace in the region following the attack, the worst since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has called for unity in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.
Bawankule highlighted that Hindus were targeted to incite division and urged citizens and political parties to avoid politicising the tragedy.
The incident, marked as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, saw terrorists demanding victims to identify their religion. The BJP leader emphasizes support for state and central governments to ensure justice for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South African Board for Sheriffs Calls for Urgent Investigation into Targeted Killings
Delhi Gears Up for Massive Road Overhaul: 600 km Targeted for Repair
Energy Conflict: Ukraine Accused of Breaking Moratorium with Targeted Strikes
From Privatization to Global Dominance: The Rise of Hindustan Zinc
Education Scam: International Drug Cartel Targeted Students