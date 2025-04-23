Left Menu

Unity and Resilience in the Face of Terror

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule urges unity after a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, targeting Hindu tourists to create division. The government promises justice for the victims' families and reaffirms its commitment to peace in the region following the attack, the worst since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has called for unity in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.

Bawankule highlighted that Hindus were targeted to incite division and urged citizens and political parties to avoid politicising the tragedy.

The incident, marked as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, saw terrorists demanding victims to identify their religion. The BJP leader emphasizes support for state and central governments to ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

