Ukraine Peace Deal Hits Snags Amid US Withdrawal and NATO Dilemmas
Recent London talks about Ukraine's peace deal were downgraded to expert level, as major figures like Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff cancelled their visit. The Kremlin may freeze negotiations until Ukraine agrees to cede Crimea. Trump's new plan suggests US withdrawal and a non-NATO peacekeeping force.
In a turn of events gripping the international community, recent peace talks in London concerning Ukraine were downgraded to an expert-level meeting. Influential figures like State Secretary Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff unexpectedly pulled out, leading to a similar reaction from foreign ministers of France and Germany.
The discussions, already complicated by U.S. and Western European hesitations, now face further disruptions. Experts suggest that the Kremlin, awaiting Ukraine and Western European leaders' concession over Crimea, may put negotiations on hold.
Adding another layer to this evolving narrative, sources indicate that the Trump administration is planning to withdraw from the conflict. His proposal for a peacekeeping force excludes NATO countries, potentially setting new geopolitical dynamics in motion.
