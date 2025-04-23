Left Menu

Ukraine Peace Deal Hits Snags Amid US Withdrawal and NATO Dilemmas

Recent London talks about Ukraine's peace deal were downgraded to expert level, as major figures like Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff cancelled their visit. The Kremlin may freeze negotiations until Ukraine agrees to cede Crimea. Trump's new plan suggests US withdrawal and a non-NATO peacekeeping force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:11 IST
Ukraine Peace Deal Hits Snags Amid US Withdrawal and NATO Dilemmas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a turn of events gripping the international community, recent peace talks in London concerning Ukraine were downgraded to an expert-level meeting. Influential figures like State Secretary Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff unexpectedly pulled out, leading to a similar reaction from foreign ministers of France and Germany.

The discussions, already complicated by U.S. and Western European hesitations, now face further disruptions. Experts suggest that the Kremlin, awaiting Ukraine and Western European leaders' concession over Crimea, may put negotiations on hold.

Adding another layer to this evolving narrative, sources indicate that the Trump administration is planning to withdraw from the conflict. His proposal for a peacekeeping force excludes NATO countries, potentially setting new geopolitical dynamics in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025