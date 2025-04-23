Judicial Scrutiny Over Trump's Law Firm Deals Heats Up
A U.S. judge questioned a Justice Department lawyer about agreements President Trump made with law firms amid challenges to an executive order targeting Perkins Coie. Legal battles ensue as other firms, including WilmerHale, join the lawsuit, seeking to block orders they deem retaliatory and unconstitutional.
In a heated courtroom debate, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell questioned Justice Department lawyer Richard Lawson about undisclosed agreements between President Donald Trump and several major law firms. The court is assessing the legality of an executive order targeting Perkins Coie law firm.
Perkins Coie and WilmerHale are at the forefront of a legal struggle against Trump's administration, claiming the orders retaliate against firms with ties to Trump's opponents. They argue these orders are unconstitutional, sparking support from hundreds of law firms and legal groups.
Amid wider scrutiny, Judge Richard Leon, a Republican appointee, temporarily blocked provisions against WilmerHale, as Howell did against Perkins Coie. The Justice Department maintains these are lawful actions, while some lawyers have resigned in protest of agreements with Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
