Shiv Sena Criticizes BJP Over Intelligence Failures in Pahalgam Attack

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an alleged intelligence failure that led to a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', claimed that threats to Pakistan are ineffective and that the region's issues remain unresolved.

The editorial lamented that revoking Article 370 failed to stop violence in Kashmir, leaving Hindus vulnerable and targeted. The Shiv Sena slammed the BJP for celebrating the nullification as a political victory without securing Hindu lives or realizing promises to displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Highlighting figures since the revocation, the editorial noted the death of 197 security personnel, 135 civilians, and 700 terrorists, questioning the efficiency of governance in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP's response to the attack, and its handling of security concerns, drew sharp criticism from the opposition party.

