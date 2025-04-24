Left Menu

Shiv Sena Criticizes BJP Over Intelligence Failures in Pahalgam Attack

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the BJP over an intelligence failure related to a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The editorial in 'Saamana' accused the BJP of celebrating Article 370's revocation while failing to protect Hindus. The party attributed ongoing violence in the region to governance failures and ineffective strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:04 IST
Shiv Sena Criticizes BJP Over Intelligence Failures in Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an alleged intelligence failure that led to a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', claimed that threats to Pakistan are ineffective and that the region's issues remain unresolved.

The editorial lamented that revoking Article 370 failed to stop violence in Kashmir, leaving Hindus vulnerable and targeted. The Shiv Sena slammed the BJP for celebrating the nullification as a political victory without securing Hindu lives or realizing promises to displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Highlighting figures since the revocation, the editorial noted the death of 197 security personnel, 135 civilians, and 700 terrorists, questioning the efficiency of governance in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP's response to the attack, and its handling of security concerns, drew sharp criticism from the opposition party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025