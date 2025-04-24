British Finance Minister Eyes U.S. Trade Agreement

British finance minister Rachel Reeves stated on Thursday her optimism regarding the potential of a new trade agreement between the UK and the United States. The deal aims to lower trade barriers set by the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Reeves, in an interview with U.S. television channel Newsmax, emphasized that although there are differing policy opinions, both nations are committed to negotiating a trade deal. This agreement is intended to enhance economic relations and market access.

Reeves asserted that with the solid bilateral ties in defense, security, and economic prosperity, a beneficial trade deal is achievable. This comes following assurances to maintain and strengthen UK-U.S. ties post-Brexit. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Paul Simao)

