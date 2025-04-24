United Against Terror: JDU President's Call for National Solidarity Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a fervent call for national unity, Jammu and Kashmir's Janata Dal United (JDU) President GM Shaheen emphasized the critical need for a united front against terrorism, a message underscored by the recent tragic Pahalgam attack.

Shaheen lauded the solidarity displayed by political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, who emerged as vocal opponents of terrorism for the first time, reflecting a pivotal shift in the region's stance. He noted that if such unity had existed 35 years ago, today's terrorism might have been thwarted.

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists and claimed 26 lives, prompted India to adopt stern measures against Pakistan, suspending diplomatic ties and imposing visa restrictions. Prime Minister Modi led the response, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to pressure Pakistan for ceasing cross-border terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)