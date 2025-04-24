Trump's Continued Struggle for Russia-Ukraine Peace: Promises and Pitfalls

Donald Trump, during his presidential campaign, boldly claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within '24 hours' of taking office. However, his tone shifted significantly after assuming the presidency. His administration's recent diplomatic efforts reveal the complexities of navigating international conflict resolution.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged on April 18 that the United States might reconsider its role in negotiations if progress remains stagnant. Trump's earlier promises, underscored by his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, remain in sharp contrast to current diplomatic realities.

Despite Trump's evolving stance and recent talks with both leaders, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges. Trump's recent statements fluctuated between urging an immediate ceasefire and acknowledging the intricate nature of diplomacy, showing a nuanced approach compared to his campaign rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)