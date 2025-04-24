BJP MLA Champai Soren Criticizes Congress: A Closer Look at Tribal Politics

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Champai Soren accused the Congress party of being anti-Jharkhand and anti-tribal. Highlighting historical political incidents, Soren alleged that the Congress has consistently undermined Bhimrao Ambedkar, describing attempts to politically hinder him even as the party professed closeness to his ideals.

Speaking at a BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha symposium, Soren claimed that the Congress, under then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, campaigned against Ambedkar in two Lok Sabha elections. He also noted that Ambedkar was only posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna after a BJP-supported coalition government came to power in 1990.

Expressing concern over issues like tribal conversions and infiltration in Jharkhand, Soren linked these challenges to government inaction. He issued a stark warning about the future of tribal communities and emphasized the BJP's role in the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

(With inputs from agencies.)