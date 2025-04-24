Left Menu

BJP MLA Champai Soren Criticizes Congress: A Closer Look at Tribal Politics

BJP leader Champai Soren accused the Congress of being anti-Jharkhand and anti-tribal. He cited historical political incidents involving Bhimrao Ambedkar to support his claims. Soren emphasized the BJP's commitment to tribal welfare and expressed concerns about issues like religious conversion and infiltration in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lohardaga | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:09 IST
BJP MLA Champai Soren Criticizes Congress: A Closer Look at Tribal Politics
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Champai Soren accused the Congress party of being anti-Jharkhand and anti-tribal. Highlighting historical political incidents, Soren alleged that the Congress has consistently undermined Bhimrao Ambedkar, describing attempts to politically hinder him even as the party professed closeness to his ideals.

Speaking at a BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha symposium, Soren claimed that the Congress, under then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, campaigned against Ambedkar in two Lok Sabha elections. He also noted that Ambedkar was only posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna after a BJP-supported coalition government came to power in 1990.

Expressing concern over issues like tribal conversions and infiltration in Jharkhand, Soren linked these challenges to government inaction. He issued a stark warning about the future of tribal communities and emphasized the BJP's role in the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025