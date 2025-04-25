Political Tensions Flare Amid Relief Efforts for Maharashtra Tourists

Efforts to safely return tourists to Maharashtra after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam have sparked a political rivalry between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra government announced successful relief efforts, including special flights arranged for 500 tourists, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, Shiv Sena claims that 520 people were rescued through their initiatives, with air expenses covered by the party.

The opposition has criticized the ruling alliance for allegedly using the tragic event for self-promotion, urging them to focus on supporting victims instead of political point-scoring.

