Political Tensions Flare Amid Relief Efforts for Maharashtra Tourists

Following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Maharashtra's BJP and Shiv Sena engage in a political rivalry over relief efforts. Both parties claim responsibility for returning tourists, with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde overseeing the operations. Political tensions rise as both sides face criticism from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to safely return tourists to Maharashtra after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam have sparked a political rivalry between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra government announced successful relief efforts, including special flights arranged for 500 tourists, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, Shiv Sena claims that 520 people were rescued through their initiatives, with air expenses covered by the party.

The opposition has criticized the ruling alliance for allegedly using the tragic event for self-promotion, urging them to focus on supporting victims instead of political point-scoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

