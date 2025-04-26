Assam Arrests Surge Amid Pakistan Support Allegations

Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed the police's arrest of individuals allegedly supporting Pakistan. According to Sarma, Cachar Police detained two men, identified as Baktar Hussain Barbhuiya and Md. Imran Hussain Borbhuiya, for posting pro-Pakistan content online.

Further arrests were announced by Sarma, including Md Mustak Ahmed, apprehended for posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on Facebook. These steps reflect the state government's monitoring efforts of social media to prevent "anti-national" rhetoric, with plans to apply the National Security Act against offenders.

Sarma's comments coincide with the release of the BJP's election manifesto in Guwahati ahead of the May Panchayat elections. Meanwhile, India, in response to the Pahalgam incident and perceived Pakistani support for terrorism, has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, as deliberated by the Cabinet Committee on Security led by PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)