Diplomatic Dialogues at the Vatican: Trump and Zelenskiy's 15-Minute Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for a brief 15-minute conversation, agreeing to further discussions later the same day. Joined by other international leaders, this meeting showcased ongoing diplomatic engagements between the political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened at the Vatican for a concise 15-minute meeting on Saturday. The engagement, held at St. Peter's Basilica, was an overture to further discussions later that day, according to Zelenskiy's spokesperson.

Imagery distributed by Zelenskiy's office captured the leaders seated alone in the center of a marbled hall, emphasizing the private nature of their conversation. This brief dialogue signifies ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Additionally, another photograph depicted Trump and Zelenskiy in a discussion ring that included British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, underlining the broader international context of the summit.

