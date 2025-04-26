In a statement released by the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin declared that Ukraine's military efforts in the Kursk region had completely failed. This development, according to Putin, sets the stage for forthcoming victories by the Russian army.

The announcement followed a report from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who informed Putin that Ukrainian forces had been ousted from the remaining areas of Kursk they controlled since an assault in August 2024.

During the briefing, Gerasimov underscored the significant role that North Korean soldiers played in aiding Russian military achievements in the Kursk region.

