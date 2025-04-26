India's Diplomatic Riposte: Pakistanis on Short-Term Visas Deported

In response to a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Indian authorities have enacted a sweeping deportation order for Pakistani nationals on short-term visas. This decisive action underscores India's diplomatic stance in the wake of the tragedy.

On Thursday, the Indian government announced that most visas issued to Pakistanis would be revoked by April 27. The Home Minister, Amit Shah, personally reached out to the chief ministers to ensure the order was fully implemented across states.

In Uttar Pradesh, the deportation process has largely been completed, with just one Pakistani national due to leave by April 30. Meanwhile, local authorities are closely monitoring the status of those on long-term visas, many of whom are pursuing Indian citizenship.

