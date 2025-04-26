Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Riposte: Pakistanis on Short-Term Visas Deported

Following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has ordered the deportation of Pakistani nationals on short-term visas. The effort is largely complete in Uttar Pradesh, with one exception slated to depart on April 30. Authorities are monitoring those on long-term visas, most of whom have applied for Indian nationality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:10 IST
In response to a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Indian authorities have enacted a sweeping deportation order for Pakistani nationals on short-term visas. This decisive action underscores India's diplomatic stance in the wake of the tragedy.

On Thursday, the Indian government announced that most visas issued to Pakistanis would be revoked by April 27. The Home Minister, Amit Shah, personally reached out to the chief ministers to ensure the order was fully implemented across states.

In Uttar Pradesh, the deportation process has largely been completed, with just one Pakistani national due to leave by April 30. Meanwhile, local authorities are closely monitoring the status of those on long-term visas, many of whom are pursuing Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

