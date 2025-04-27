Outrage in France: Mosque Stabbing Sparks National Debate

In a shocking incident that has rattled the nation, a man was fatally stabbed while praying at a mosque in southern France, prompting widespread condemnation from leading French politicians.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the victim's family and the Muslim community, condemning racism and religious hatred.

The attack, captured on video and shared on Snapchat, has reignited discussions about Islamophobia in France. The suspect is still at large, with authorities calling for enhanced security measures at Muslim places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)