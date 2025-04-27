Outrage in France: Mosque Stabbing Sparks National Debate
A man was killed in a mosque stabbing in southern France, sparking condemnation from French politicians and a national dialogue on Islamophobia. President Macron offered condolences, while Prime Minister Bayrou labeled the attack Islamophobic. Authorities are urged to protect Muslim worship sites as the suspect remains at large.
In a shocking incident that has rattled the nation, a man was fatally stabbed while praying at a mosque in southern France, prompting widespread condemnation from leading French politicians.
President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the victim's family and the Muslim community, condemning racism and religious hatred.
The attack, captured on video and shared on Snapchat, has reignited discussions about Islamophobia in France. The suspect is still at large, with authorities calling for enhanced security measures at Muslim places of worship.
