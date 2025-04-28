Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Arrest at Pakistani High Commission in London Amid India-Pakistan Discord

An Indian-origin man, Ankit Love, was arrested in London for allegedly damaging the windows of the Pakistani High Commission. This incident occurs amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Protests from both communities have amplified the discord in the UK capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man of Indian origin has been apprehended for allegedly smashing the windows at the High Commission of Pakistan in London, as confirmed by police on Monday. The arrest comes at a time of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Ankit Love, aged 41, was charged with criminal damage and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court. The arrest took place after police responded to reports of vandalism in the early hours of Sunday morning. Demonstrations have erupted among Indian and Pakistani communities in London over these recent events.

This incident marks another chapter in escalating tensions. A diplomatic row has been fueled by counter-protests and inflammatory gestures, with both communities in the UK capital voicing their grievances over the situation back home. Indian authorities continue to emphasize the importance of a zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

