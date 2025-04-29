Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Japan and Philippines Unite Amidst Regional Tensions

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba visits the Philippines to bolster an alliance against China's regional assertiveness. Talks focus on defense agreements and cooperation in the South and East China Sea, amidst U.S. tariff tensions. Japan aims to enhance the Philippines' maritime capabilities against Chinese aggression.

Updated: 29-04-2025 09:30 IST
Japanese Prime Minister
  Philippines
  • Philippines

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to the Philippines to reinforce their strategic alliance against China's growing regional dominance.

During a two-day visit, Ishiba will engage in talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to address pressing concerns about China's aggressive moves in the South and East China Sea, and to reaffirm their cooperation with the United States on defense matters.

This visit underscores Japan's commitment to strengthening the Philippines' maritime defense capabilities through new defense pacts and ongoing support amidst the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

