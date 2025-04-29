Political Tensions Flare Over Security Lapse at Karnataka Rally
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's outburst at a Belagavi rally incited debate after BJP workers allegedly disguised themselves with Congress shawls, showing black flags. Minister Parameshwara blames the BJP, while assessing potential security lapses. The BJP condemned Siddaramaiah's actions as dictatorial, sparking political tensions in Karnataka.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is embroiled in political controversy after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost his temper during a rally in Belagavi, reportedly over security issues.
The incident arose when women associated with the BJP's Mahila Morcha donned Congress shawls and waved black flags at Siddaramaiah, leading to his anger being directed at the police.
Home Minister G Parameshwara accused the BJP of provoking the situation, while the BJP criticized Siddaramaiah's actions, labeling them dictatorial. Investigations into security lapses are underway to clarify the incident's causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
