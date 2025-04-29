Lula Seeks Mercosur-Canada Trade Alliance
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expresses interest in advancing a trade agreement between the Mercosur bloc and Canada, aiming to diversify and expand economic exchanges. This initiative comes as Lula congratulates Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on a recent electoral victory for the Liberals.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pushing forward on discussions for a trade agreement between South America's Mercosur bloc and Canada. His aim is to diversify and expand economic exchanges that benefit both regions.
In a congratulatory post on the social media platform X, Lula praised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for securing a comeback victory for the governing Liberals in the recent election, emphasizing the importance of this renewed leadership for future trade talks.
While Mercosur—which consists of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay—has engaged in negotiation rounds with Canada in the past, Lula's renewed interest signals a possible step towards sealing a comprehensive trade agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula
- Canada
- Mercosur
- trade deal
- economic exchange
- Liberals
- Mark Carney
- Brazil
- South America
- politics
ALSO READ
Canada's Election Showdown: Liberals vs. Conservatives
Mark Carney's Bland Strategy: Riding the Waves of a Trade War Election
Canada's Mark Carney Identifies China as Key Threat Ahead of Election
Mark Carney's Ascent: From Central Banker to Political Powerhouse
Mark Carney's Vision: Uniting Canada Through Free Trade