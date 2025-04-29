Lula Seeks Mercosur-Canada Trade Alliance

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pushing forward on discussions for a trade agreement between South America's Mercosur bloc and Canada. His aim is to diversify and expand economic exchanges that benefit both regions.

In a congratulatory post on the social media platform X, Lula praised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for securing a comeback victory for the governing Liberals in the recent election, emphasizing the importance of this renewed leadership for future trade talks.

While Mercosur—which consists of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay—has engaged in negotiation rounds with Canada in the past, Lula's renewed interest signals a possible step towards sealing a comprehensive trade agreement.

