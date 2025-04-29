Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Caution: A Potential Threat in Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia may be plotting something under the guise of military drills in Belarus this summer. Though lacking specific evidence, this claim was made during a summit in Warsaw. Russia and Belarus are scheduled to hold joint military exercises in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:58 IST
Zelenskiy's Caution: A Potential Threat in Belarus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking revelation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised concerns about Russia's intentions this summer during a summit in Warsaw, suggesting potential military activity under the cover of exercises in Belarus.

While Zelenskiy stopped short of presenting concrete evidence or delving into specifics, his statements highlight growing tensions in the region. His remarks were delivered amid heightened scrutiny of Russia and Belarus's collaboration, particularly concerning their planned joint military drills set for September.

The Ukrainian leader's warning underscores the ongoing geopolitical friction and the potential implications for regional security, with Zelenskiy urging international vigilance as events unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025