In a striking revelation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised concerns about Russia's intentions this summer during a summit in Warsaw, suggesting potential military activity under the cover of exercises in Belarus.

While Zelenskiy stopped short of presenting concrete evidence or delving into specifics, his statements highlight growing tensions in the region. His remarks were delivered amid heightened scrutiny of Russia and Belarus's collaboration, particularly concerning their planned joint military drills set for September.

The Ukrainian leader's warning underscores the ongoing geopolitical friction and the potential implications for regional security, with Zelenskiy urging international vigilance as events unfold.

