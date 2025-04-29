Kerala Politics: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Accuses Rivals of Pro-Pakistan Bias
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the CPI(M) and Congress of adopting a pro-Pakistan stance on terrorism, citing recent attacks. He criticized their vote bank politics and alleged that the CPI(M) has become similar to Congress. Chandrasekhar also targeted the IUML for representing certain interests.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's political landscape saw heated accusations as BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized CPI(M) and Congress leaders for allegedly taking a pro-Pakistan stance on terrorism. At the 'Vikasit Kerala' convention, he questioned the portrayal of anti-terrorism rhetoric as Islamophobia.
In a pointed statement, Chandrasekhar highlighted how the BJP condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and accused rival parties of engaging in vote bank politics with their seemingly lenient stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Further targeting the IUML, a substantial coalition partner within the opposition UDF, Chandrasekhar claimed it has become an organization representing affluent Muslim men and reaffirmed his stance that the BJP is the only party in the state working inclusively for all its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- BJP
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- vote bank politics
- IUML
- UDF
ALSO READ
Reaffirming Ambedkar's Legacy: Congress Pledges to Uphold Constitutional Values
Congress Vows to Uphold Ambedkar's Legacy on His Birth Anniversary
PM Modi targets Congress, says there were 74 airports before 2014 and number has crossed 150 today.
Tensions Rise: Eight Pakistanis Killed in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan
Mass Repatriation of Afghan Nationals from Pakistan Amid Policy Controversy