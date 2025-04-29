Kerala Politics: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Accuses Rivals of Pro-Pakistan Bias

Kerala's political landscape saw heated accusations as BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized CPI(M) and Congress leaders for allegedly taking a pro-Pakistan stance on terrorism. At the 'Vikasit Kerala' convention, he questioned the portrayal of anti-terrorism rhetoric as Islamophobia.

In a pointed statement, Chandrasekhar highlighted how the BJP condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and accused rival parties of engaging in vote bank politics with their seemingly lenient stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Further targeting the IUML, a substantial coalition partner within the opposition UDF, Chandrasekhar claimed it has become an organization representing affluent Muslim men and reaffirmed his stance that the BJP is the only party in the state working inclusively for all its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)