Farooq Abdullah Supports PM Modi's Firm Anti-Terror Stance Following Pahalgam Attack
Farooq Abdullah, JKNC chief, expressed robust support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Abdullah emphasized India’s resolve against terrorism, underscoring nuclear capabilities and Pakistan's historical aggression. The government vowed stern action, aligning with unified national backing at critical leadership meetings.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Farooq Abdullah has thrown his full support behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah addressed the ongoing security discussions, stressing the need for Pakistan to realize its role in terrorism against India.
Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting with key defense leaders following the attack. Present were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The meeting underscored India's steadfast resolve to decisively combat terrorism.
The government has affirmed its commitment to punishing those responsible for the attack and identified cross-border connections. Political leaders across parties have rallied around the national strategy, highlighting a united front in confronting threats that challenge the country's security and development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India