Trump Administration Secures Awaited Trade Deal
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that the Trump administration has successfully negotiated a trade deal, pending approval from the respective country's prime minister and parliament. The details of this agreement remain confidential until final consent is obtained from the foreign government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration continues to make strides in international trade, as confirmed by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. A significant trade deal has been secured, representing a major international economic collaboration.
Despite its completion, the agreement remains under wraps, awaiting formal consent from the foreign nation's leadership.
Lutnick emphasized the importance of this deal, which underscores the administration's commitments to enhance global economic relationships, promising further announcements pending regulatory approvals abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China appoints new top international trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US, reports AP.
Prime Ministerial Clash: Carney and Poilievre Vie for Canadian Leadership
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: Bridging Tensions in US-Europe Trade Relations
India Awaits Prime Minister's Decision on Moscow Victory Day Invite
Strengthening Ties: India-Saudi Arabia Elevate Defence and Economic Collaboration