Congress Stands United on Pahalgam Attack: Disciplinary Action for Offenders
The Congress party has warned its leaders against making unauthorized statements on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The directive underscores discipline and adherence to the party's official resolution. Errant leaders risk disciplinary action as the party emphasizes unity and responsibility amid national crisis.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Congress party issued a stern warning to its members, emphasizing adherence to the official stance on the recent Pahalgam terror incident. The attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, has stirred political tensions.
In a letter, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal instructed party leaders to exercise discipline in public communication. The missive comes after divergent comments from some Congress leaders provided fodder for the BJP's criticisms.
The Congress, expressing solidarity with the victims, highlighted its commitment to national unity. Any deviation from the party's resolution will lead to strict disciplinary action, affirming Congress's call for responsibility amidst this national crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
