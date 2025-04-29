Congress Stands United on Pahalgam Attack: Disciplinary Action for Offenders

On Tuesday, the Congress party issued a stern warning to its members, emphasizing adherence to the official stance on the recent Pahalgam terror incident. The attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, has stirred political tensions.

In a letter, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal instructed party leaders to exercise discipline in public communication. The missive comes after divergent comments from some Congress leaders provided fodder for the BJP's criticisms.

The Congress, expressing solidarity with the victims, highlighted its commitment to national unity. Any deviation from the party's resolution will lead to strict disciplinary action, affirming Congress's call for responsibility amidst this national crisis.

