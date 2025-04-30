Left Menu

Imran Khan Criticizes India's Response to Pahalgam Attack

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized India's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack, urging India to act responsibly. He emphasized peace but warned of Pakistan's readiness to respond to aggression. Khan condemned India's policies in Kashmir and accused Pakistan's political leaders of prioritizing foreign wealth over national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, expressed concern over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, labeling it 'deeply disturbing and tragic.' He called on India to demonstrate responsibility in addressing the incident.

Khan highlighted the loss of life in Pahalgam, offering condolences to the victims and their families through statements on his social media platform. He pointed out the lack of evidence in past incidents and reiterated a need for India to self-reflect and investigate rather than shifting blame to Pakistan.

Khan also emphasized Pakistan's commitment to peace but assured readiness to respond to any Indian aggression. Pointing to India's political stance on Kashmir, Khan noted the intensified desire for freedom among Kashmiris following India's annulment of Article 370. Criticizing Pakistani political figures Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, Khan accused them of protecting personal interests abroad at the expense of national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

