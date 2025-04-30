Pressure Mounts for Lasting Peace in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Moscow and Kyiv to deliver tangible proposals to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a lasting peace agreement. The United States warned it would withdraw its role as mediator if there is no progress.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, U.S. diplomat John Kelley criticized Russia for the persistent violence, citing its destructive attacks that harmed civilians. Despite calls for a ceasefire, tensions persist between the nations, with Biden's administration advocating for a permanent solution.

Efforts to broker peace are hampered by disagreements about ceasefire duration and territorial control. Meanwhile, Russia's proposed short-term ceasefire fails to meet U.S. expectations, as both sides continue to blame each other for prolonging hostilities without significant progress.

