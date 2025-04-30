Pressure Mounts for Lasting Peace in Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for concrete peace proposals from Moscow and Kyiv to end the Ukraine conflict. The U.S. threatens to step back from mediation if progress stalls, as both sides remain divided on ceasefire conditions. Diplomatic efforts continue without substantive advances.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Moscow and Kyiv to deliver tangible proposals to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a lasting peace agreement. The United States warned it would withdraw its role as mediator if there is no progress.
During a United Nations Security Council meeting, U.S. diplomat John Kelley criticized Russia for the persistent violence, citing its destructive attacks that harmed civilians. Despite calls for a ceasefire, tensions persist between the nations, with Biden's administration advocating for a permanent solution.
Efforts to broker peace are hampered by disagreements about ceasefire duration and territorial control. Meanwhile, Russia's proposed short-term ceasefire fails to meet U.S. expectations, as both sides continue to blame each other for prolonging hostilities without significant progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Continued Civilian Casualties in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire
Renewed Tensions: Armenia Challenges Azerbaijan Over Ceasefire Violations
Renewed Peace Prospects: Turkey's DEM Party Urges Kurdish Ceasefire Legislation
Civilians Bear the Brunt as Israeli Strikes Continue in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
Israeli Troops Maintain Control Amid Stalled Ceasefire in Gaza