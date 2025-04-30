Istanbul Crackdown: Political Battle Intensifies with Mass Arrests
Eighteen employees of Istanbul's municipality have been jailed over corruption charges, in a move seen by many as part of a crackdown on opposition led by the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. This has sparked widespread protests, economic turbulence, and debate over Turkey's judicial independence.
A Turkish court has jailed 18 employees from Istanbul's municipality on corruption charges, amid ongoing pressures on opposition figures, state media reported.
This latest development comes as a significant political clash between President Erdogan and his main rival, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, unfolds. Imamoglu, who was already detained in March, faces accusations of corruption and aiding a terrorist group, charges he vehemently denies.
Waves of protests erupted following his arrest, the largest in a decade, as critics argue the judiciary's impartiality is compromised. The government's narrative refutes these claims, maintaining judicial independence.
