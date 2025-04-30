Assam Stands United: CM Sarma on War Preparedness and BJP Legacy

Amid growing tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has rallied his state's citizens to stand behind India's armed forces in any potential conflict with Pakistan. Addressing a rally in Goalpara, Sarma emphasized the critical months ahead for the nation.

The Chief Minister stressed that the unity of the Assamese people would be pivotal in maintaining peace and political strength, especially with Assembly elections looming. He attributed the state's current harmony among various communities to the BJP-led government, contrasting it with the strife under previous regimes.

Sarma assured citizens of continued welfare initiatives, including free foodgrains and cashless medical care, while urging voters to sustain their support for the BJP to further fortify the state against internal and external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)