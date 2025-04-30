Assam Stands United: CM Sarma on War Preparedness and BJP Legacy
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized state solidarity behind India's armed forces in potential conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. He highlighted peace and harmony achieved under BJP rule, urging support for upcoming elections to prevent past conflict seen under previous governments.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has rallied his state's citizens to stand behind India's armed forces in any potential conflict with Pakistan. Addressing a rally in Goalpara, Sarma emphasized the critical months ahead for the nation.
The Chief Minister stressed that the unity of the Assamese people would be pivotal in maintaining peace and political strength, especially with Assembly elections looming. He attributed the state's current harmony among various communities to the BJP-led government, contrasting it with the strife under previous regimes.
Sarma assured citizens of continued welfare initiatives, including free foodgrains and cashless medical care, while urging voters to sustain their support for the BJP to further fortify the state against internal and external challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India