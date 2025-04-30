Left Menu

Ultranationalist Rise: Romania's Pivotal Presidential Election Re-Run

Romania's presidential election re-run might see ultranationalist George Simion rise to power. His potential victory is causing concern among EU and NATO members due to his hard-right stance, military aid opposition, and euroscepticism. The election was rescheduled after alleged Russian interference in the initial vote.

Romanians head to the polls in a closely watched presidential election re-run, where ultranationalist contender George Simion stands a chance to seize power. His potential victory has sparked unease within the European Union and NATO, with fears it could unsettle investors and shift Romania's alignment on international stages.

The election re-run follows the annulment of the original vote five months ago, with allegations of Russian interference casting a shadow over the process. Denied by Moscow, the claims have fueled public discontent, an advantage Simion hopes to leverage after taking over from far-right former frontrunner Călin Georgescu, now disqualified from running.

A Simion win could isolate Romania internationally, hamper investment inflow, and destabilize its role as a cooperative NATO member amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine. With opinion polls placing him ahead, the stage is set for a charged runoff, against centrist contenders advocating pro-Western policies.

