A Rare Political Convergence at Digha's Majestic Jagannath Temple

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh held an informal meeting at the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha. Despite political differences, both leaders appreciated the temple's grandeur. Other senior BJP figures were invited, but some chose to skip the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, marking a rare moment of political diplomacy at the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha.

Ghosh, who attended the inauguration with his wife, was welcomed warmly by TMC figures including State Power Minister Aroop Biswas and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. The BJP leader expressed a sentiment of unity, urging differences to be put aside in the sacred space.

Although other senior BJP leaders such as Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari received invitations, their absence was notable. The event underscored a fleeting glimpse of political amity amidst the prevailing partisan divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

