A Rare Political Convergence at Digha's Majestic Jagannath Temple

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, marking a rare moment of political diplomacy at the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in Digha.

Ghosh, who attended the inauguration with his wife, was welcomed warmly by TMC figures including State Power Minister Aroop Biswas and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. The BJP leader expressed a sentiment of unity, urging differences to be put aside in the sacred space.

Although other senior BJP leaders such as Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari received invitations, their absence was notable. The event underscored a fleeting glimpse of political amity amidst the prevailing partisan divides.

