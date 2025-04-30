Supreme Court Weighs Historic Religious Charter School Bid in Oklahoma

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a landmark case that could pave the way for the country's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school. The proposal for St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School in Oklahoma aims to integrate religious teachings into its curriculum, challenging longstanding constitutional interpretations.

This initiative has sparked debate between state officials. While Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt supports the endeavor, Attorney General Gentner Drummond opposes it. The proposed school has brought attention to the balance between religious freedoms and constitutional provisions separating church and state.

The court's decision is awaited by June, amid concerns about the implications of public funding for religious education. Conservative and liberal justices are divided on whether the free exercise of religion should take precedence over the restriction on government involvement in religious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)