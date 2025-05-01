Left Menu

Cuba Seeks Chinese Tourist Boost Amid Economic Struggle

Cuba aims to attract Chinese tourists to revive its struggling tourism industry, hit by U.S. sanctions and a weak economy. Visitor numbers fell significantly in early 2025, prompting Cuban officials to explore new sources for tourism revenue. China and Cuba's strong ties offer a potential solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba is making a final push to rekindle its faltering tourism industry by attracting more visitors from China, a key communist ally. This strategy emerges as the island grapples with renewed U.S. sanctions imposed during the Trump era and a precarious economic situation.

Recent statistics from Cuba's data agency, ONEI, revealed a nearly one-third drop in foreign visitors during early 2025, signaling trouble for an industry crucial for foreign currency. Despite projected growth, Cuba struggles to meet visitor targets, with the winter season waning into summer.

Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia, at the annual tourism fair devoted to China, emphasized the enduring alliance between the two nations, which has strengthened following direct flights by Air China. Chinese visitor numbers defy the trend, seeing a 50% increase, while traditional markets like Russia, Canada, and Spain face declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

